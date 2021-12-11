PROVIDENCE — Chariho High opened the season with a 41-37 loss to Wheeler School on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
"We had far too many turnovers, 31 in the game," first-year coach Dan LaBelle said. "We were not able to catch the ball. Our defense was excellent. Holding a team to 41 points is a pretty good job."
Wheeler School outscored Chariho 19-14 in the first quarter and had the lead for the remainder of the game.
Jules White led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points. Elaina Ricci added seven points, and Lexi Cole had six. Eliah King contributed 11 rebounds.
Chariho next travels to Central on Monday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.