EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence used a big second half to turn back Chariho High, 49-48, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday.
East Providence took a one-point lead, 49-48, on a free throw by Kayla Hannon with about 12 seconds left.
The Chargers looked for an open shot on their next possession, but could not find one and called a timeout with a few seconds remaining. The Chargers did not get a shot off after the timeout.
Chariho (0-2, 0-1 Division II) led by nine, 25-16, at the half. But East Providence (2-1, 1-1) outscored the Chargers 33-23 in the second half.
Ariann Soares scored 10 of her 13 points in the final quarter for EP, including three 3-pointers.
"She got hot and got them back in the game," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said.
Spencer Shiels finished with 17 for the Chargers and was credited with 14 steals. Shelby Roode had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
"We only had 13 turnovers, down from 33 against Cranston West," Piasczyk said. "We missed a lot layups early on; we had 63 shots. Our shooting percentage has to improve. I thought our freshmen played with poise."
Chariho next travels to Westerly on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
East Providence 49, Chariho 48
Chariho (48)
Spencer Shiels 7 2-4 17, Keira Frias 2 0-0 4, Jules White 1 3-6 5, Tori Babineau 0 3-8 3, Hanna Dias 0 0-0 0, Emily Norberg 1 0-0 3, Lexi Cole 0 0-0 0, Emily Ballard 0 0-0 0, Elaina Ricci 1 0-0 2, Shelby Roode 5 4-4 14.
Totals: 17 12-22 48.
East Providence (49)
Estrella D’Ambra 3 4-4 10, Hailee Manteiga 0 0-0 0, Ahmya Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jaliyah Da Cruz 2 1-2 5, Autumn Holmes 1 0-0 3, Makiah Denson 3 2-6 9, Kayla Hannon 4 1-2 10, Arianna Soares 4 1-2 13.
Totals: 17 9-16 50.
Chariho 14 11 10 13 — 48
E. Prov. 10 6 15 18 — 49
3-point field goals: Chariho (2) — Shiels, Norberg. East Providence (7) — Soares 4, Holmes, Denson, Hannon.
Rebounds: Chariho (33) — Roode 11, Shiels 6, White 6, Fria 4, Dias 3, Norberg, Cole, Ricci.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.