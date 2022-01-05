EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence limited Chariho High to seven points in the first half and topped the Chargers, 50-22, in a Division II girls basketball game Wednesday night.
East Providence, which led 32-7 at the half, is 9-2, 6-0 Division II. Both losses were against Division I teams. Before Wednesday, the Townies' average victory margin against Division II opponents was 28.6 points.
East Providence outscored Chariho by just three points, 18-15, in the second half.
Emily Ballard was the top scorer for Chariho (2-7, 2-3) with six points. Jules White had five.
Chariho next hosts Juanita Sanchez on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
