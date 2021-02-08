NEWPORT — Chariho High trailed by 13 points at halftime and fell to Rogers High, 48-38, in a Division II girls basketball game Monday night.
The Chargers were down 28-15 at the half, but outscored the Vikings 23-20 in the second half.
"The second half we matched their intensity," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said.
Spencer Shiels led the Chargers with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. She also had six steals
Emily Ballard contributed nine points, all of them in the second half. Hanna Dias had six rebounds.
Danaysha Cherry led Rogers (2-0, 2-0 Division II) with 22 points.
Chariho (0-5, 0-4) next hosts Tolman on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.