WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High had all the answers it needed Tuesday night against Division III Woonsocket in the preliminary round of the girls state basketball tournament.
Several times in the contest the 18th-seeded Villa Novans would appear to be on the verge of making things interesting, and the Chargers, usually in the form of Spencer Shiels or Kate Powers, would respond.
And with each response their lead would increase as the 15th-seeded Chargers pulled away for a 72-54 win. Chariho was coming off a 62-24 loss to Scituate in the D-II tournament. The Spartans went on to win the title.
"The last game we really had difficulty against Scituate," Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. "So coming out tonight, we started the game in somewhat of a rhythm and we were able to execute our stuff."
Woonsocket, which lost to Mount Pleasant, 50-47, in the Division III championship game on Saturday, stayed with the Chargers for the first five minutes, trailing 12-9.
Then the Chargers outscored the Villa Novans, 8-2, to take a 20-11 lead. Powers, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, scored six points on easy inside baskets during the run.
But Woonsocket (16-5) responded and cut the lead to five on a pair of layups by Abby Desjardin to make it 20-15 with 8:03 left in the half.
Chariho (13-11) then went on a 9-0 run to push the lead to 14 points, 29-15. Shiels, who finished with 31 points and five assists, had a 3-pointer and a driving layup in the spurt.
The Chargers led by 14 at the half, 39-25.
Woonsocket cut the lead to 12 points early in the second half, 43-31. But Chariho responded with an 11-3 run to push the lead to 20, 54-34. Shiels hit one of her four 3-pointers during the run, and Powers added a free throw and another inside basket.
Woonsocket could not recover.
Still, it was a respectable showing for the Villa Novans. Freshman guard Bella Mencarini led the team with 16 points, and Nevaeh Caro had 11.
"We played well, we hung," Woonsocket coach Michael Cahill said. "Nothing to be embarrassed about. First time in the open tournament and I think we held our own. No. 1 [Shiels] and No. 3 [Powers] are good. They were just better than us.
"I am definitely proud of my girls. I think we represented D-III and Woonsocket pretty well tonight."
Lucie Willett contributed eight points, five rebounds and five assists for the Chargers.
Chariho will next travel to No. 2 South Kingstown on Thursday for a Sweet 16 game at 5:30 p.m. The Rebels topped La Salle, 49-46, for the Division I crown Tuesday.
"We will have to be on our A game Thursday," Shiels said. "If we are not, it's just going to be a blowout."
South (25-2) defeated Chariho, 59-33, in the season opener.
"We have to be able to handle their pressure. They run 10 or 11 deep and they just keep bringing one after another," Piasczyk said. "They press, they play full court. We have to be under control. If we can handle their pressure and execute some stuff, maybe we have a chance."
