EAST GREENWICH — East Greenwich limited Chariho High to 14 points in the first half and downed the Chargers, 55-36, in a nonleague girls basketball game on Saturday.
The Division I Avengers led the D-II Chargers, 28-14, at the half.
Chariho scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to reduce the lead to 11 points, but could get no closer.
Spencer Shiels led Chariho with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Shelby Roode contributed nine points.
Alexandra Mega scored a game-high 27 points for East Greenwich (5-6).
Chariho (4-7) is still in the running for a spot in the D-II playoffs. If Tiverton beats East Providence on Sunday, then the Chargers will likely qualify, according to coach Chris Piasczyk. If Tiverton loses, the Chargers might have to wait on the results of other games to see if they qualify.
Chariho next hosts Johnston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a nonleague game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.