WOOD RIVER JCT. — Erin O'Leary and Jules White scored nine points each as Chariho High topped Woonsocket, 59-6, in a Division II girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Emily Ballard had eight points and 10 rebounds and Charlie Edmunds finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
Woonsocket dropped to 1-4, 1-4 Division II. Chariho (4-3, 3-1) next hosts Prout on Friday at 5:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
