WOOD RIVER JCT. — Students at Chariho High have launched a fundraiser to dedicate a memorial bench to Allie Nelson, a Chariho student who died last week.
The engraved granite bench will be located at "one of her favorite local spots," according to the GoFundMe fundraiser launched by Vera Judkins on Monday.
Nelson was a wrestler for the Chariho varsity team and had also won a girls national championship in Oklahoma when she was a freshman. She was also a middle school state champion.
A portion of the funds raised will be used for "the production of apparel inspired by her art and style," according to the GoFundMe post.
Any additional funds will benefit the Bradley Hospital's Safe Quest program.
Nelson died on Oct. 4.
— Keith Kimberlin
The GoFundMe page is located at https://www.gofundme.com/f/allie-nelson-memorial-bench?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_8kdf+allie-nelson-memorial-bench
