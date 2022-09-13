WESTERLY — Westerly High moved up a spot to No. 7 in the latest Rhode Island sports media football poll.
Chariho did receive one vote in the poll, which was released Tuesday, but did not make the top 20.
Bishop Hendricken still tops the rankings with eight first-place votes. La Salle Academy received the remaining two first-place votes and is second. Central, North Kingstown and St. Raphael Academy round out the top five.
Westerly next travels to No. 11 Portsmouth on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
