Westerly High will remain in Division II and Chariho High will stay in Division III under a football realignment plan approved last week.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League's Principals' Committee on Athletic approved the proposal on Thursday.
Westerly will compete in Division II-B with Pilgrim, Rogers, Lincoln and St. Raphael. Pilgrim moves up from Division III after winning the Super Bowl last season. The Patriots had also lost in the D-III Super Bowl after reaching the championship game in 2018.
St. Raphael drops down from Division I after finishing 2-5 in the league last season.
Moses Brown, Mount Pleasant, Tolman, West Warwick, Middletown and Mt. Hope will make up Division II-A. Moses Brown moves down from Division I after finishing 0-7 last season.
Tolman moves up from Division III after losing to Pilgrim in the Super Bowl. The Tigers were 5-2 during the regular season.
Woonsocket, which has won the last two Division II Super Bowls, moves up to Division I as does Burrillville and East Greenwich. Woonsocket eliminated Westerly from the D-II playoffs in the last two seasons.
Teams in Division II will play six league games.
Chariho and Central Falls are the only two teams returning to Division III this season. Pilgrim and Tolman both moved up to D-II.
Narragansett, North Providence and Smithfield moved down to Division IV.
North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op,which won the Division IV Super Bowl last season, moves up to Division III.
Tiverton, which finished runner-up in D-IV last season and won the title in 2018, also moves up to D-III.
Juanita Sanchez/Wheeler/PCD co-op joins the league in D-III. Johnston moved down to D-III after playing in D-II last season.
Teams in Division III will play seven league games.
In Division I, a four-team Power Division includes Bishop Hendricken, North Kingstown, La Salle and Portsmouth.
The remaining teams in Division I will be divided into two subdivisions. Woonsocket, Cranston West, Central, East Providence and South Kingstown will play in Division I-A. Shea, Cumberland, Cranston East, East Greenwich and Burrillville will make up Division I-B.
A points system will be used to determine seeding for the postseason in Division I. Two Super Bowls will be played in Division I (state and D-I). Each of the remaining three divisions will have just one Super Bowl.
This realignment is a one-year plan.
