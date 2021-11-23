WOOD RIVER JCT. — When Chariho High's football team steps onto the field Wednesday night against East Greenwich, the Chargers will be running on empty.
Chariho (6-4) is coming off a 51-33 loss to Narragansett on Friday night in the Division III Super Bowl. The week before, Chariho had defeated a physical Pilgrim team, 36-8, in the semifinals.
With only four days to recover from the Super Bowl, the Chargers will be hard pressed to be at a peak-performance level by Wednesday's 5 p.m. kickoff.
"The past two weeks we've played two physical football teams and hung with them," Chariho coach Nick Russo said. "Emotionally, everyone is spent. Everything builds up to the Super Bowl. We are drained.
"It doesn't seem genuine to me that we aren't playing on Thanksgiving. Physically, we will not be ready to play. It's been a long season with a small team. This is the one week of the season where they waive the requirement for a certain amount of time between games."
Russo would prefer that the postseason in Rhode Island take place after Thanksgiving. But he acknowledged that can also create a tight schedule that puts teams in similar situations to the one his team is facing now.
"I used to coach in Mass. and they do the regular season, Thanksgiving and then the playoffs after," Russo said. "I certainly think that's the way to go."
In the past, the first round of the playoffs would take place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving with the title games the following weekend. For example, in 2011 Chariho won the D-II title but had to play three games in 11 days starting with Thanksgiving.
"There probably isn't an easy solution," Russo said.
So, how do the Chargers approach Wednesday night's game against a Division I team that is 2-7 and has not played since Nov. 15?
"The most important thing is we want to get our seniors on the field. For some seniors this is their last chance to play football," Russo said. "And it's also important that we reward some of the young guys who don't see the field as much.
"And the most important thing in a game like this is to have some fun. The genuine point is to have fun."
This has already been a pretty fun season for the Chargers. After losing 20-8 to Narragansett on Sept. 24, the Chargers closed the season winning five of six games before losing to the Mariners in the Super Bowl.
Narragansett was 10-0 against Division III opponents, averaging better than 48 points a game against their league opponents. The Mariners were a quality opponent with a quick-strike, no-huddle offense.
East Greenwich's schedule was loaded. The Avengers lost to state champion Bishop Hendricken, 42-7, and Central, 27-0. Central will be playing for the Division I title in December.
"They do a lot of things well," Russo said. "They have a very good offensive and defensive line. They run the ball well and they have a lot of different [pass] coverages that you don't see a lot of other teams play.
"They are well-coached. We had the privilege of going there for a passing league in the summer and [EG coach John George] does a good job."
Senior Parke Haresky has been an effective passer for the Avengers this season. He threw four touchdown passes in a win over Cranston East.
Jack Farrelly and Jonah Hill have been among his top receivers. Mike Balsamo is the team's top running back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.