NARRAGANSETT — Turnovers and missed opportunities in the red zone cost the Chariho High football team a chance at a significant early-season win on Friday night.
Narragansett intercepted three passes and stopped Chariho twice inside the 5-yard line en route to a 20-8 victory in a matchup of potential Division III contenders.
“We just didn’t execute in situations in the red zone and goal line,” Chariho coach Nick Russo said. “You’re not going to win many games when you turn the ball over and don’t execute in the red zone.”
The Chargers were coming off an impressive 41-0 win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, but fell into a hole against the Mariners. The defending Division IV champs, who are back to D-III this year, took a 7-0 lead just 19 seconds into the game. A 57-yard pass from Anthony DiCicco to Harry Lague set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Reider Fry.
Chariho’s first two possessions both ended in interceptions. Zach Bianco grabbed the first. Nick Nunez snagged the second, stopping a promising drive that had taken the Chargers into Narragansett territory. Nunez returned the interception 58 yards.
The Mariners overcame two holding penalties to turn the takeaway into points, with DiCicco finding Nunez in the end zone for a 7-yard score on fourth down.
“We did some nice things, but they made the explosive plays and the game-changing plays,” Russo said. “That first pass of the game, they intercepted us and flipped the field. When you’re on the wrong side of those game-changing plays, it’s going to be tough.”
Success in the run game from Mitchell Silva, Collin Fitts and Myles Price, plus three completions by Zoot Boschwitz got the Chargers moving. The Mariner defense held strong, stopping the Chargers with a turnover on downs at the Mariner 21.
That was just the beginning of the key defensive stands by the Mariners.
Just before halftime, big gains by Boschwitz and Fitts sent the Chargers to a first down at the Narragansett 12. After two incompletions, Boschwitz connected with Fitts for 8 yards to the 4. Facing fourth down there, Boschwitz was tackled for no gain by Narragansett linebacker Colin Flynn.
Narragansett opened the second half with a defensive stop, a good punt return by Tyler Poirier and a 24-yard touchdown run by Reider Fry that made it 20-0.
The Chargers threatened to get a comeback going when a 27-yard pass from Boschwitz to Jaxson Morkis gave them first-and-goal at the 6. But once more, Narragansett’s defense held. An incompletion and two short runs set up fourth down. Bianco and Peanut Chaloux broke up a pass for another turnover on downs.
A second interception by Bianco kept Chariho off the board early in the fourth quarter. The Chargers finally found the end zone in the final minute, as Price capped an 87-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Boschwitz found Maxwell Marshall for the two-point conversion.
Narragansett recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
“Chariho is a really good team,” said Flynn, a senior captain for the Mariners. “We haven’t beaten them since I’ve been at Narragansett. They’re really tough. So this means a lot for us.”
Price led the Chargers with 80 yards rushing on eight carries. Fitts added 67 yards on eight carries. Boschwitz gave Narragansett tacklers trouble on scrambles, racking up 74 yards of his own. Through the air, he completed 14 of 32 passes for 109 yards.
Chariho lineman Mark Baton suffered an injury in the third quarter and was taken off the field by ambulance. Both teams gathered at midfield after the game to say a prayer for Baton.
Chariho will face Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep next Saturday at noon at Macomber Stadium.
“It’s still early in the season,” Russo said. “We have good players when we’re doing the right things. We can’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve just got to take things day by day and try to get better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.