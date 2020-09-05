WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High coach Nick Russo wasn't shocked when the fall football season in Rhode Island was postponed.
Gov. Gina Raimondo made the announcement Friday that football, as well as girls and unified volleyball, would be moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All the other fall sports — cross country, soccer, field hockey and girls tennis — will be played in the fall.
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League conducted a virtual news conference later Friday and said football and girls volleyball would be played in Season 3, between the winter and spring seasons. The league will operate on a four-season model.
"I knew that if any sport was going to be delayed, it was going to be football," said Russo, who is entering his second year as Chargers coach. "Cross country and tennis seem pretty safe. And from what I hear, sports like soccer and field hockey will have a decent amount of restrictions.
"But in order to play football under the guidelines would strip the sport of its core. Overall, I don't want to say I was disappointed; it was not unexpected."
Chariho, which finished 6-5 and qualified for the D-III playoffs last season, has been working out as a team about two times a week since late June. Russo is hoping that can continue for a portion of the fall.
"They really haven't given football any guidance yet, but it is my hope that they let us stay together," Russo said.
Falls sports practices will start on Sept. 24 and the first games will be played the first week of October. Dates have not been established for the other seasons.
It is expected all the remaining seasons will have fewer games.
Russo did not seem too concerned about starting football practice in February. If the sport started on Monday, Feb. 15, and consisted of two weeks of practice, six games and two weeks of postseason it would end the weekend of April 26.
"Whatever the timeline is, I really don't think we can sit here and be picky about it," Russo said. "Every sports season will be shrunk. The way our team has handled it, we will play in negative-20 [degree temperatures] if that's what it takes for us to play. They were disappointed to hear about the delay. The pretty cool thing is the whole state will only be playing football and girls volleyball [in Season 3]."
Vermont is playing 7 vs. 7 no-contact touch football this fall. Connecticut, which canceled its season, had considered 7 vs. 7 in lieu of 11 vs. 11 football.
Would that be a good option for Rhode Island next year if the pandemic metrics didn't support 11 vs. 11 football?
"I wouldn't say I support it. I think the only way 7 vs. 7 would be a good thing is if we are stuck where we are at now and it was a last resort type of thing. Championships and playoffs should not be decided on 7 vs. 7. That is the farthest thing from 11 vs. 11. That's just not my style."
