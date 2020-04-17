WARWICK — So far, so good in the R.I. Interscholastic League’s quest to iron out an high school football realignment proposal, after the Principals’ Committee on Athletics earlier in the week cast a 9-6 vote to deny the initial recommendation.
RIIL officials huddled with the Football Sport Committee, whose membership includes a mixture of head coaches and athletic directors on Thursday
Interscholastic League Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte said Friday the second bite at football’s realignment apple “was one we voted very much in favor of. I think it’s good and fair. There were a lot of positive comments from the football committee regarding that proposal.”
Mezzanotte declined to discuss specifics before the state’s athletic directors have the opportunity Monday to see what has been crafted. He did say that the second football proposal will likely mirror the initial one in terms of the number of divisions (four).
“Whether we have four or five Super Bowls remains a question,” Mezzanotte said. “We’ll get some valuable insight from the athletic director’s executive board in terms of how it will impact the league.”
If the ADs follow the lead of the Football Sport Committee the football proposal that would only be in effect for the 2020 season will be sent to the member schools before the repackaged version appears before the Principals’ Committee.
“We’ve got to get it done,” said Mezzanotte before adding, “It should provide a great opportunity for schools and provide a competitive balance that we think is necessary. We think this is something that fits the bill and hope it does.”
