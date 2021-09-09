WOOD RIVER JCT. — When Nick Russo took over as Chariho football coach in 2019, he was encouraged by an athletic group of sophomores, many of whom saw action on what became the first Charger playoff team since a division title run in 2011.
Those promising sophs are now seniors, looking to cap their careers with another postseason berth in the return of fall football after the 2020 campaign was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
In the "Fall II" season last spring, Chariho won its final two games by lopsided shutouts to produce a 2-3 mark. The Chargers hope to continue that momentum when they open 7 p.m. Friday at Westerly in a non-divisional game.
Russo is unsure where Chariho stacks up in ever-volatile Division III. Two traditionally strong D-II teams, Middletown and Pilgrim, have moved down to D-III. Narragansett, the D-IV spring Super Bowl winner, and Mount St. Charles, the D-IV champ in '19, moved up.
But the third-year coach is certain that Chariho will be a factor in each game thanks to its experienced set of skill-position players.
"I had a really solid crew of sophomores and a few freshman my first year," Russo said. "They have gotten a lot of reps. Their experience should be a positive factor for us."
Senior quarterback Zoot Boschwitz will start his third season under center. He threw for more than 1,100 yards as a sophomore and repeated as a D-III second-team pick last spring. Boschwitz also showed more running ability in the spring, making him a dual threat.
The Chargers showcase depth at the position, with 6-1, 180-pound sophomore Konnor Perrin ready to take some snaps. Perrin is an athlete with size who will also play outside linebacker defensively.
Few teams will return as proven a quartet at receiver as Chariho, which features seniors Jaxson Morkis and Nekoda Thompson and juniors Caleb Maggs and Collin Fitts. All four caught TD passes last spring.
"Our receiving corps is a strong point," Russo said. "Offensively and defensively, they'll help us. We're looking to put athletic guys all over the field."
Chariho must replace the rushing production of graduated Rogan Wotherspoon, a Division III first-team pick who gained 400 yards in five spring games. Senior Mitch Silva returns at fullback. Russo is excited about the prospects of sophomore Christian Manfred, a track sprinter who won a freshman state title in the 200 meters, at halfback. Fitts, juniors Myles Price and James Azzinaro will also get carries.
"Christian is a native of Haiti who came to this area after an earthquake there," Russo said. "He was just learning the rules of football last year. He's got a strong body and speed."
Junior Greyson Snyder returns at center and will also handle long-snapping duties on kicks. Linemen Edmund Comire, Gary Gardiner, Mark Baton, Norman Stanley and Nathan Winthrop will see action on both the offensive and defensive fronts. All tip the scales in the 190-to-220-pound range.
"We have a pretty small roster of 35, so most kids will have to play on both sides of the ball," Russo said.
Silva, Price and Perrin key the linebacking corps. Fitts and Maggs will also see action either at linebacker or defensive back. The secondary should be strong with returning defensive backs Nolan Murphy, a senior, and Aidan Haxton, also a senior, meshing with Azzinaro, sophomore Lucas Corah, Manfred and Thompson.
Price is slated to punt, while sophomore Dan O'Horo returns as kicker.
