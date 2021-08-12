WOOD RIVER JCT. — Rhode Island football seniors received a gift when the RIIL authorized a five-game spring football season last March and April.
Rhode Island's athletic governing body was one of the few high school athletic associations in eastern states to offer spring football, an abbreviated campaign with safety protocols such as mask-wearing, after COVID-19 canceled the fall season.
And a couple of Chariho High players took full advantage of playing in their final year, earning Division III first-team honors.
Rogan Wotherspoon, a running back/linebacker, and lineman Sean Goulet made first team for the Chargers, who went 2-3 and finished with a pair of shutout wins over Tiverton, 53-0, and Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout, 45-0.
The 5-11, 200-pound Wotherspoon gained about 400 yards and scored four touchdowns, using his punishing running style on offense. He posted a season high of 162 yards in an exciting 36-26 loss to Classical. As a junior in 2019, he made Division III second team.
"Rogan ran the ball well and was the core of our linebacker group," Chargers coach Nick Russo said. "He's a physical runner who breaks tackles. He and Sean never left the field."
Goulet was a 2019 Division III first-team selection and didn't miss a beat this spring as a two-way tackle.
"We started the season with Sean at tight end," Russo said. "We moved him to the offensive line and started having more offensive success at the end of the season."
Senior lineman Sean Pater, senior linebacker Chris Bliven and junior quarterback Zoot Boschwitz made the Division III second team. Pater played both ways, while Bliven also contributed at fullback.
"They were two solid defensive players," Russo said. "Both were excellent in all special team units."
Boschwitz, who made Division III honorable mention while passing for over 1,000 yards as a sophomore, came on late in the 2021 season. He passed for two touchdowns and threw for 150 yards against Classical, ran for two touchdowns against Tiverton, and passed for three touchdowns and 241 yards against EWG/Prout.
"Zoot learns quickly and has gained valuable experience," Russo said. "He has great in-game ability, is a dual threat and extremely smart. I look forward to working with him more moving forward."
