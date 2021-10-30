WARWICK — The rain mostly held off for Saturday morning’s pivotal Division III football showdown between Chariho High and Toll Gate.
The Chargers decided to make up for that lack of precipitation by celebrating a playoff berth with a series of Gatorade showers.
The Chargers overcame a slow start to dominate the Titans in all three phases of the game. Taking advantage of great field position afforded to them by defensive and special teams plays, the Chargers trotted into the playoffs on the backs of a 48-8 victory.
“We locked in a home playoff game, which is extremely important,” coach Nicholas Russo said. “We did a great job battling all season, taking things week by week. That’s what we did this week. We had a rough week with the weather and canceling school, all that stuff. We did a good job preserving through all that. It wasn’t easy.”
The morning game had originally been scheduled for a noon start, but was moved up to avoid the rain. Save one brief spell of hard rain, the weather held. The same can’t be said for Toll Gate's grass field, which was slick and muddy throughout the game.
The Chargers played a clean game anyway, and pounced on every mistake the Titans made. A fumble, interception and solid punt return set up the Chargers with three consecutive first half drives that started within the 30-yard line of the Titans.
Two of those possessions ended in pivotal second-quarter touchdowns that helped change the momentum of the game.
Gary Gardiner got the field position party started by falling on top of a Titan fumble. Aidan Haxton returned a short punt all the way to the opponent’s 18-yard line on the next Titan possession. Christian Manfred topped off the great run of defensive play by picking off a pass.
Collin Fitts scored three times in the big win, and two of those scores came during the big Charger second quarter. After scampering into the end zone for a 24-yard TD in the first quarter, Fitts wrapped up his hat trick by halftime, scoring from within 5 yards out on two separate occasions.
The dynamic Charger offense kept things going in the second half. Scores by Mark Baton-Roberts, Manfred, Myles Price and Zoot Boschwitz locked the Chargers in as the No. 3 seed in the D-III playoffs.
The offensive attack was all about the run game on Saturday, with slick conditions making anything else an exercise in futility. Neither team achieved much through the air, and most touchdowns led to a two-point conversion try, rather than an extra point attempt. Charger kicker Daniel O’Horo did manage to convert on one extra point kick, despite the conditions.
All of the scores in the game came on run attempts. The final touchdown of the day went to offensive lineman Baton-Roberts, who lumbered in for a 4-yard score.
The Chargers ultimately made it look easy, but just like their season as a whole, there were bumps along the way.
“It showed early in the game,” Russo said of a slow Chariho start. “[Toll Gate] went on a great drive. Went up 8-0, took off eight minutes in the first quarter. That was a great drive by them. We responded well; 48 unanswered points is a good response.”
The Charger defense didn’t allow the Titans anywhere near the red zone for the rest of the game, following the lengthy first drive. Their dynamic attack on the ground made up for the lack of passing.
“It was a tough day trying to throw the football, because of the elements,” Russo said. “We did a good job running the ball and blocking up-front.
“We’re a well-oiled machine on offense, we just need to clean some things up defensively. We have confidence in anyone who touches the football.”
Earning the No. 3 seed means Chariho will face off against North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams met in Week 1 of league play, with the Chargers cruising to a 41-0 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.