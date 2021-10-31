WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho will host North Smithfield/Mount St Charles in the Division III football playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m.
Chariho (3-3, 3-2 Division II) is the No. 3 seed, while North Smithfield/MSC (0-4, 0-4) is the sixth seed. Chariho beat North Smithfield/MSC, 41-0, on Sept. 21.
The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Pilgrim vs. No. 7 Toll Gate in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
