WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will travel to Pilgrim on Friday for a semifinal game in the Division III football playoffs. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
The third-seeded Chargers are 5-3 overall and 5-2 against Division III opponents following a 28-14 win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in the quarterfinals. No. 2 Pilgrim advanced with a 51-0 win against Toll Gate. The Patriots are 6-1 overall and 5-1 against D-III opponents.
Pilgrim beat Chariho, 35-31, on Oct. 15.
No. 1 Narragansett and No. 4 Johnston will meet in the other semifinal on Friday at 6 p.m. The title game is slated for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
