WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's defense didn't allow a touchdown for the second straight game Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Chargers, their offense didn't score a point.
The result was a 14-2 home loss to Middletown in a Division III-A football game, Chariho's first league defeat and one that snapped a three-game winning streak.
"We played super defense," Chargers coach Bill Samiagio said, "and I was awful proud of the defense the way they hung in there. If we had played offense the way we played defense, it may have been a different situation."
The Islanders (4-1, 3-1 Division III-A) lined up in a 3-4 defense with their cornerbacks often in press coverage, about a yard away from Chariho's wide receivers. Only free safety Trent Sotelo was deep.
They suffocated Chariho's running attack and harassed quarterback Konnor Perrin all game long. Perrin, forced into third-and-long situations on virtually every possession, was just 5-for-20 passing for 52 yards. He was sacked twice and intercepted once.
Middletown's Juleun Gilman was responsible for the pick, and he returned it 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Islanders a 14-0 lead with 4:19 left in the second quarter. Middletown's other touchdown came late in the first quarter — Ben Connerton's blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Caleb Florendo.
"They just came with their defense tonight and they did a number on us," Samiagio said.
"Defense is our strength," Islanders coach Matt Kestler said. "They usually set us up pretty good. They made two huge plays tonight for scores. Thank God, because the offense was really just neutralized by what [Chariho was] doing, and a few self-inflicted errors."
Chariho (4-1, 3-1) was able to stay in the game courtesy of those mistakes.
In the first half, Lucas Corah stopped a Middletown drive inside Chargers territory with an interception. Later, with Middletown at the Chariho 1, quarterback Julien Delacruz dropped the snap out of the shotgun, picked the ball up, was sacked by Nathan Winthrop, fumbled, and Chariho's James Azzinaro recovered at the 3.
And with two seconds left before halftime, Chariho's Caleb Maggs blocked a 34-yard field goal attempt.
Chariho scored its only points midway through the third quarter, when Delacruz dropped another snap, but this time it was in the end zone. Delacruz fell on it and was downed by Winthrop for the safety.
The Chargers, who didn't cross midfield in the first half, reached the Middletown 35 on their first possession of the second half, but turned the ball over on downs. On their next possession, they drove to the Middletown 40 before throwing three incompletions and punting.
Chariho finished with 10 yards rushing and lost two fumbles. Kicker Dan O'Horo punted eight times. The offense had just two big plays, a 19-yard Perrin completion to Myles Price on the last play of the first half, and a 20-yard Perrin throw to Collin Fitts on the first play of the second half.
"I have to take all the blame for that," Samiagio said. "I just didn't get my offense ready. We knew they were gonna blitz and we just didn't contain them. ... I did not do my job as a coach getting us ready for this game.
"We've just gotta go back to the drawing board and work on our technique to help our quarterbacks and help our running game."
Perrin was removed from the game with about 7½ minutes left in the third quarter after being sacked. During the previous series he took a hard hit to the ribs from Florendo, a linebacker, on an incomplete third-down pass. Florendo had an unobstructed run at Perrin.
"I think he'll be all right," Samiagio said.
"I couldn't take seeing him get hit like that again. There's a lot of season left."
Trent Ames rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries for the Islanders. Sotelo, a big-play threat at receiver, was limited to three catches for 63 yards, including a 40-yard reception along the Middletown sideline.
Winthrop had a fumble recovery to go with his sack for Chariho. Max Marshall added two tackles for losses.
Chariho next plays at unbeaten Lincoln (5-0, 4-0 Division III) on Friday at 6 p.m.
