WOOD RIVER JCT. — Zoot Boschwitz tossed three touchdown passes as Chariho High shut out North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, 41-0, in a Division III football game Friday night.
Boschwitz completed 10 of 13 passes for 219 yards as the Chargers moved to 1-1, 1-0 Division III.
"We started off a little slow," Chariho coach Nick Russo said. "We turned the ball over twice in the first half. We threw a pick and we fumbled after like a 30-yard run. We shot ourselves in the foot on those two drives."
Boschwitz threw a 52-yard TD pass to Collin Fitts with 10:41 left in the first quarter to make it 7-0 after Dan O'Horo kicked the extra point.
Boschwitz scored on a 2-yard run with 2:30 left it the first half to make it 14-0 at halftime.
"In the second half, we played complementary football," Russo said. "We didn't turn the ball over and we got two turnovers defensively."
Chariho scored three times in the third quarter.
Boschwitz threw a 42-yard scoring pass to Max Marshall to make it 20-0 with 10:45 left in the quarter.
Myles Price ran for a 20-yard score with 5:37 left in the quarter to make it 26-0.
Boschwitz had a 20-yard TD pass to Jaxson Morkis with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter to make it 33-0.
Nolan Murphy scored Chariho's final TD on a 3-yard run. The PAT kick was blocked and the ball went straight up. Marshall came down with the ball and ran it in for a two-point conversion.
Chariho's defense limited North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles to 104 total yards, including just 51 on the ground.
Chariho middle linebacker Mitch Silva had seven tackles, a sack and an interception. Aidan Haxton had four tackles. Konnor Perrin caused a fumble on a sack that was recovered by Norman Stanley.
Fitts led the Chargers in rushing, gaining 62 yards on just three carries. Fitts also caught four passes for 91 yards.
Price rushed for 45 yards on eight attempts.
It was the season opener for North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles. Chariho next travels to Narragansett on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
