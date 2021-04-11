WOOD RIVER Jct. — It felt like something magical was happening at the Classical-Chariho football game Sunday.
After falling behind 29-0 early and appearing outmatched by Classical's two Division I skill-player recruits, Chariho looked super-charged to rally within three points before falling in a classic "morale victory" yet actual defeat, 36-26, to the visiting Purple in a Division III contest.
Chariho had special motivation for the game.
Earlier in the day, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House took place at the school. Potts, who was born on April 11, was a Chariho student who died acutely of a non-traumatic brain hemorrhage just before taking a free kick during a 2017 soccer game in her senior year.
"We dedicated the game to Maddie and, yes, the whole day of the ceremony, playing on Sunday and playing against great players inspired us," said Chariho runnin back Rogan Wotherspoon, who rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown. "We got off to a poor start but definitely found a groove and showed we could play with them."
Classical (2-1) couldn't stop Wotherspoon's bull rushes and straight arms nor could it handle Charger quarterback Zoot Boschwitz's scrambles and pin-point passing. He finished with 140 yards passing (14 of 21) and two TDs to wide receiver Jaxson Morkis.
Chariho (0-3) scored on a 27-yard field goal by Daniel O'Horo to make it 29-10 at the half, and on Wotherspoon's 45-yard run and Boschwitz's conversion pass to Morkis to end the third quarter, cutting the gap to 29-26.
"You're not supposed to be happy after a loss, but it's tough not to be proud almost coming all the way back from 29-0 down," Boschwitz said. "Last week, we were shut out and did nothing on offense. Everything was better today against a team just as good as Coventry. Our play-calling, my reads, the blocks and the receivers' catches were all improved. If we play like this we can be in a game with everyone."
Chariho coach Nick Russo lauded his team's inspired effort, telling players, "This is the type of passion you need to bring every game, every quarter." Ultimately, the 29-point hole was too big, thanks to Chariho's only inability to control the ball early in the first quarter and Classical's two-headed skill-player monster.
Senior back Samuel Baddou, who has committed to Brown, ran for 120 of his 185 yards in the first half. His 18-yard TD gave Classical an 8-0 lead after four minutes.
Chariho answered with a 14-play drive from its 21 to the Classical 5 with Boschwitz's 28-yard pass to Caleb Maggs the key play. But on 4th down inside the 10, Boschwitz was sacked for a 19-yard loss.
Baddou, a quick 185-pounder, rushed for 35, 21 and then the final 1 yard for a score to give Classical a 15-0 lead with 10:48 left in the second.
After a Chariho three-and-out, Classical drove 65 yards in two plays both passes from Jalen Dennis to junior Marquis Buchanan for a 22-0 lead. The first covered 38 yards and then second went for 27 and the score. The 6-3 speedy Buchanan, who came into the game with 14 catches for more than 400 yards, is considered a major-college recruit.
Classical added a Dennis to Baddou 29-yard TD pass for a 29-0 lead with 6:43 left in the second quarter.
"We dug too big a hole early and didn't play complimentary football," Russo said. "With that being said, to come back to 29-26, it showed great inspiration. Momentum is real in sports. We showed fire, passion and execution, which are things we can build on. But you've got to come out of the gates playing like that."
Just when some on the sideline were reviewing the 35-point running clock policy, Chariho mounted its comeback. The Chargers drove 69 yards, with Wotherspoon accounting for 50 on the ground, to score on Morkis' 8-yard TD catch to make it 29-7 with 3:32 left.
Classical recovered an onside kick but went three and out. Boschwitz executed a two-minute drill, aided by a Classical personal foul and a 20-yard pass to Morkis. O'Horo's short field goal ended the half with Chariho down, 29-10.
Chariho's defense, led by lineman Josh Pater , linebacker Chris Bliven, and cornerback Nolan Murphy, who held Buchanan in check, forced another Classical three-and-out to open the third quarter. Chariho was also aided when Buchanan's 85-yard kickoff return was called back by an illegal block.
Chariho then possessed the ball for 10 minutes and 14 plays, converting a pair of fourth downs and scoring a 9-yard pass to Morkis. Boschwitz's run made it 29-18 with 2:36 left in the third.
"We felt the momentum was all on our side," Wotherspoon said. "You could see them getting tired."
Classical kept the ball for just three plays when Buchanan caught a short pass and fumbled with Murphy converging. Nick Corrente covered for Chariho at the Classical 35.
Wotherspoon's 45-yard TD brought it to 29-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Buchanan's 37-yard kickoff return set up a short Classical scoring drive, highlighted by an 18-yard pass to Buchanan and a 13-yard pass to Baddou for a touchdown to make it 36-26 with nine minutes left.,
Chariho still wasn't down, driving 10 plays to the Classical 19 before an incomplete pass with 4:45 left stalled the comeback.
"We had an inconsistent effort against Johnston, got slapped around last week against Coventry and slapped around early against Classical," Russo said. "We showed a lot of fight today. This could be a turnaround moment for us."
