PROVIDENCE — Chariho High moved up four spots in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll.
The Chargers are now No. 12 after sitting at No. 16 a week ago. Chariho defeated Classical, 24-20, last week.
Chariho is the No. 2 seed from Division III-A and will host Rogers, the third second from III-B, in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
Westerly remained at No. 8 after beating South Kingstown, 42-12, last week. The Bulldogs, the second seed from Division II-B, will host Cumberland, the third seed from II-A, on Friday at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal-round game.
Division I Bishop Hendricken continues to lead the poll receiving all 10 first-place votes. La Salle Academy is No. 2.
This will be the final poll before the completion of the Super Bowls.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.