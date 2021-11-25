WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's loss to East Greenwich, 31-20, on Wednesday night was hardly a typical high school football game.
Here's why:
• After losing to Narragansett, 51-33, in the Division III Super Bowl on Friday, the Chargers did little to prepare for the contest. They did not practice on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, and had a brief walk-through on Tuesday. They had no game preparation for Division I East Greenwich.
• Chariho quarterback Zoot Boschwitz did most of the play-calling. He completed 24 of 40 passes for 364 yards and two touchdowns.
• Chariho (6-5) did not play with the same intensity it normally does. After each touchdown, the Chargers engaged in organized group celebrations in the end zone. Each time, they were assessed an sportsmanlike conduct penalty. After it happened the third time, officials said the next penalty for a celebration would be assessed against Chariho coach Nick Russo and he would be ejected from the game.
• Chariho assistant coach Josh Silva was ejected from the game after protesting a hard hit on receiver Caleb Maggs during the third quarter that left the player injured. The game was delayed for some time as Maggs had to be taken from the field on a stretcher to an ambulance. When play resumed, officials lost track of a down that cost the Chargers an offensive play. Coach Russo said he did not know the extent of the Maggs' injury.
Earlier in the week, Russo said his team would not physically or mentally be ready to play so soon after the Super Bowl. Chariho only had four days between games, not the customary six.
"We certainly weren't ready to play a football game," Russo said. "We didn't prepare for them. I talked to their coach before the game and he understands the situation. We just came out here to have fun."
Russo agreed it was not a good idea to play a game when the routine is so different from what teams experience during the season.
"No, not at all. But I have no control over that," he said. "It's not good for player safety and not good in terms of a quality product."
Boschwitz had touchdown passes of 1 and 29 yards to Maggs, who finished with 11 receptions for 119 yards before leaving the game with the injury. The 29-yard scoring play gave Chariho a 14-6 lead with 7:15 left in the third quarter.
"We just went out to have some fun tonight," said Boschwitz, a senior. "It's been special to be with these guys for four years. It's something I will always remember."
East Greenwich (3-7) answered. Quarterback Parke Hardesky found Tim Pavilonis open for an 8-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the end zone. Hardesky did well to get the pass off after a high snap.
Chariho's Collin Fitts returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards to East Greenwich's 42-yard line. Boschwitz then hit Myles Price for a 41-yard gain to the 1. A determined Price broke a number of tackles and carried others to the 1 after the catch.
Aidan Haxton then ran it in on the next play — just his fifth carry of the season — to give Chariho a 20-12 lead with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
East Greenwich responded the first play of its offensive series: a 61-yard TD pass from Hardesky to Jack Farrell to cut the Chariho lead to two points, 20-18, with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
East Greenwich moved 67 yards on its next possession, which included a 32-yard run by Jonah Hill. Hardesky capped the drive with a 27-yard TD pass to Farrell to put the Avengers ahead, 24-20, with 11:43 left in the game.
Hill later scored on an 11-yard run with 4:44 remaining to make it 31-20.
Hill was named the game's MVP in the postgame awards sponsored by H.D. Randall Realtors.
Chariho's Gary Gardiner was named the lineman of the game. Dan O'Horo received the special teams player award. Boschwitz was named Chariho's top offensive player, and Mitchell Silva received the defensive player award for the Chargers
Roni Coskun was East Greenwich's lineman of the game. Joe Ruff was the special teams player honoree. Farrell was named the top offensive player, and Cole O'Brien the top defensive player.
