WESTERLY — Westerly High is ranked No. 11 in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll.
The Bulldogs received 113 points.
Westerly defeated Chariho, 34-18, in the first week of the season. The Bulldogs next host St. Raphael on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Saints are ranked No. 3 in the poll and are coming off a convincing 21-7 win against Division I and No. 6 North Kingstown in their opener.
Division I Bishop Hendricken received all 12 first-place votes to take the top spot. La Salle Academy is No. 2.
Chariho received some votes, but did not make the top 20.
— Keith Kimberlin
