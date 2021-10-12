WESTERLY — Westerly High moved up two spots in the latest Rhode Island Sports Media football poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Bulldogs are No. 10. Westerly (4-1, 3-1 Division II) next travels to No. 17 Classical on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game.
Chariho High received some votes, but did not make the top 20. Chariho (3-2, 3-1 Division III) next travels to No. 19 Pilgrim on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Division I Bishop Hendricken continues to lead the poll, receiving all seven first-place votes. La Salle is No. 2, and St. Raphael, the highest-ranked Division II school, is No. 3.
— Keith Kimberlin
