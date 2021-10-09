WOOD RIVER JCT. — Zoot Boschwitz passed for 173 yards and a touchdown as Chariho High topped Johnston, 27-22, in a Division III football game Friday night.
Boschwitz completed 10 of 16 passes and also ran for a 2-yard touchdown.
Chariho finished with 348 total yards, with 173 through the air and another 175 on the ground.
Collin Fitts led the Chargers in rushing with 99 yards on 13 carries and contributed a 4-yard touchdown run. Caleb Maggs caught four passes for 106 yards.
Chariho (3-2, 3-1 Division III) led 20-7 at the half. Boschwitz scored on his 2-yard run in the first quarter, and Fitts added his 4-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Later in the second quarter, Mitchell Silva caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Boschwitz to make it 20-0 with 48 seconds left in the half.
The Panthers responded, scoring a touchdown with seven seconds remaining in the half to make it 20-6.
The Chargers took a 27-6 lead with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter when Myles Price scored on a 6-yard run.
Johnston (3-2, 3-2) scored with 3:49 left in the third quarter to make it 27-14 and added another touchdown with 2:58 left to make it 27-22.
Nekoda Thompson had two sacks, and Nathan Winthrop had one for the Chariho defense. Dan O'Horo kicked three extra points.
Chariho is tied with Middletown for second place in Division III with 3-1 league records. Narragansett, which beat Pilgrim 55-40 on Friday, sits atop the league at 4-0. Pilgrim is 2-1 in the league.
Chariho next travels to Pilgrim on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.