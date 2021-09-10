WESTERLY — Westerly High quarterback Lance Williams makes it sound so simple.
"You just have to put it in the right spot and let your athletes run for the ball," Williams said of his passing performance following Friday night's 34-18 nonleague win over Chariho High at Augeri Field.
The junior threw for three touchdowns — demonstrating a deft touch on two of them — in the season-opening game for both teams. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 195 yards.
Chariho had taken a 15-14 lead at the half. The Chargers' Caleb Maggs scored on a 13-yard reception after running over a Westerly defender along the way with 39 seconds left in the half.
Westerly fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Chariho recovered at the 26-yard line. A Westerly pass interference penalty in the end zone gave the Chargers the ball at the Westerly 12, and Daniel O'Horo's 30-yard field goal on the last play of the half gave the Chargers the lead.
But it was all Westerly after that.
The Bulldogs got things going on their first possession of the second half, during which Williams found Luke Marley down the Westerly side line for a 53-yard scoring play.
Marley was pretty well covered on the play, but Williams was able to put the ball over the defender about 25 yards downfield and Marley did the rest, scampering down the sideline for the score.
"I read a guy on the defense. Whatever he does, that decides what throw I make," Williams said. "I'm pretty confident with my guys on the field. We've been together, most of us, playing for two years now. I'm pretty comfortable."
The score gave Westerly a 21-15 lead.
"I think Marley is a special talent and Lance has grown as a quarterback," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "I thought we had really good balance and we scored on our first three possessions of the second half. They are starting to understand the system."
After O'Horo converted a 36-yard field goal for Chariho that made it 21-18 with 6:12 left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs struck again.
Westerly moved 65 yards in seven plays. Zack Tuck capped the drive with a 3-yard run over the right side with 1:19 left in the quarter.
Tight end Greg Gorman had the play of the night during the scoring drive, pulling in a Williams pass down the middle of the field. The pass-and-catch covered 29 yards.
"I had no idea how I got that," Gorman said. "First catch of the year and I'm like, 'That's cool.'"
Gorman, who plays defensive end, also had a fumble recovery midway through the first half. On Westerly's next offensive play, Williams found Marley open beyond the secondary down the middle of the field for a 52-yard scoring play.
"There is definitely some stuff we can work on, especially the penalties and play a little better football," Gorman said. "But for sure, we will take the W."
Williams also had a 26-yard TD pass to Marcus Haik near the right sideline of the end zone with 5:38 left in the game. Williams hit Haik, who was pretty well covered, in stride.
Tuck had scored Westerly's first touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, the officials stopped the game to have Dunbar talk to his team. The Bulldogs had been called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a personal foul on consecutive plays.
"That is something that is unacceptable to me," Dunbar said. "I want to win, but I want to play a certain way. I can live with penalties like holding, but extracurricular penalties after the whistle I don't stand for, and we are going to correct that."
Gorman agreed.
"We all have to work as a team on it if we want to be a championship football team this year," Gorman said.
Mitchell Silva scored Chariho's other touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first half. Quarteback Zoot Boschwitz completed 12 of 19 passes for 130 yards. He was 7 of 7 to start the game.
Westerly's Ben Gorman also intercepted a pass in the second half and pressured Boschwitz several times.
"I'm glad with the way we competed," Chariho coach Nick Russo said. "It's always good to come down here and play because they have a good environment and a really tough, very physical team. We made a few mental mistakes and few physical ones. But I was proud of the way we played."
Chariho next hosts North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles on Friday at 7 p.m. in a Division III game.
Westerly hosts St. Raphael, considered by many to be the favorite in Division II-B, on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.