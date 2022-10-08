WOOD RIVER JCT. — Sarah Wojcik scored all three goals as Chariho High downed the Cranston co-op, 3-0, in a Division II field hockey match on Friday.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime before Chariho pulled away in the second half for the victory. Wojcik is second on the team with eight goals this season.
Laurel McIntosh finished with two assists, and Chaia Elwell had one for the Chargers. McIntosh and Elwell both lead the team in assists with six each.
Chariho finished with 17 penalty corners; Cranston had none.
Chariho has outscored its opponents 33-2 this season. Cranston dropped to 3-5-2, 3-5-2 Division II.
Chariho (7-0, 6-0) next hosts Pilgrim on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.