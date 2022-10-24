EAST GREENWICH — Rocky Hill handed Chariho High its first field hockey loss of the season, 4-3, on Saturday in the Division II regular-season finale for both teams.
Rocky Hill (13-2, 13-2 Division II) scored two goals in the second half to earn the victory. The teams were tied 2-2 at the half.
Rocky Hill also beat Chariho in the Division III title game last season after losing to the Chargers during the regular season.
Caitlyn Courtamanche, Chaia Elwell and Sarah Wojcik each finished with a goal and an assist for the Chargers. Goalie Hannah Smith made nine saves.
Chariho was coming off a 2-0 victory over Toll Gate on Friday. Laurel McIntosh and Elwell scored in the win.
Chariho (12-1, 12-1) next plays in the Division II quarterfinals later this week. The second-seeded Chargers will face the Smithfield-Woonsocket winner.
— Keith Kimberlin
