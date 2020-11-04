WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh and Keely McCue each scored a goal and assisted on another as Chariho High downed Woonsocket, 3-1, in a nonleague field hockey match Wednesday.
McKenzie Allen scored the other Chariho goal. The Chargers led 3-0 at the half.
Chariho (2-4) finished with five penalty corners, and the Villa Novans had three. Chariho goalie Hannah Smith made three saves.
Woonsocket is 1-4. Chariho next travels to Rocky Hill on Saturday for a game scheduled at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
