WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chai Elwell scored three goals and assisted on another as the Chariho High field hockey team beat Woonsocket, 5-0, in a Division III game Thursday.
Chariho (2-0, 2-0 Division III) led 3-0 at the half.
Madison Dachowski contributed a goal and two assists. Sarah Wojcik scored a goal, and Lia Kelvington had an assist.
Chariho had 14 penalty corners while Woonsocket (0-2, 0-2) had none.
Chariho next plays Wednesday at home against the Cranston co-op at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
