WOOD RIVER JCT. — Caitlyn Courtamanche and Chaia Elwell scored two goals each as Chariho High shut out Toll Gate, 6-0, in a Division II field hockey match on Wednesday.
Laurel McIntosh and Sarah Wojcik also scored for the Chargers. Elwell, Madison Dachowski and Megan Henry contributed assists.
Chariho finished with 19 shots while not allowing Toll Gate any. The Chargers also finished with eight penalty corners and the Titans did not have any.
Toll Gate is 4-4-1, 4-4-1 Division II. Chariho (6-0, 5-0) next hosts the Cranston co-op on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.