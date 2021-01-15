WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High's Mackenzie Allen's abilities and built-in sense of what's around her combine to make her a standout contributor to the Chariho High field hockey team.
Just ask Chargers coach Mariah Northrup.
"She is very intuitive about where she needs to be on the field. She is is exactly where she needs to be and she is amazing at getting the ball down the field," Northrup said. "Her big hits are amazing, and she has great speed and great stick skills."
And Allen is just a sophomore, so she'll be providing those skills to the Chargers for the next two seasons.
Allen's play drew attention, too — the center midfielder was named first-team All-Division II.
Allen finished with one goal and one assist for the Chargers, and was joined on the first team by senior forward Keely McCue.
The speedy McCue had a pair of goals and one assist.
"She has the ability to carry the ball down the sideline quickly. If you blinked, you missed it," Northrup said of McCue. "She is also in control."
McCue will play at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., in the fall.
Senior forward Delia Champagne earned second-team All-Division honors.
"Just like Keely, she has great speed. She makes create in-the-moment decisions," Northrup said. "She can lose a defender and get the ball up the field."
Champagne led the team in assists with two and will play at Eastern Connecticut State University in the fall.
Senior Autumn Baker received honorable mention recognition.
Baker played forward, but Northrup played her at several positions during the season. She said Baker made "great improvement" this season and played "under the radar" for the Chargers.
Baker scored two goals.
McCue, Lily Moreau, Champagne and Sophia Roman were All-Academic selections. Those with a 3.5 grade-point average for their first three years receive the honor.
Chariho dropped to Division III this season and posted a record of 2-6 overall, 1-5 in the league. Chariho was 2-16 in Division II in 2019. This season was significantly shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We scored nine goals in six league games, and last year we scored only three goals in 14 league games," Northrup said. "I felt this year was a big improvement. If we had more games, I think we would have improved even more. There weren't any games where we got blown out of the water."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.