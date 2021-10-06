WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chaia Elwell scored four goals and assisted on two others as the Chariho High field hockey team remained unbeaten in Division III with a 6-1 victory over Classical on Tuesday.
The Chargers (6-1, 6-0 D-III) have played every team in the league at least once and have outscored their opponents, 30-3.
Laurel McIntosh contributed a goal and two assists, and Madison Dachowski had a goal and an assist against Classical (2-3-1, 2-3-1).
Elwell, a sophomore, leads the teams in goals with 10 and assists with eight.
Chariho next travels to Woonsocket on Friday for a game at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
