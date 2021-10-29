WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will now play on Monday against Rocky Hill for the Division III field hockey championship.
The contest will take place at 7 p.m. in Cranston Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday in Cranston, but was postponed on Friday due to an unfavorable weather forecast.
Rocky Hill, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 3 Classical, in the semifinals on Thursday, 2-1. Rocky Hill improved to 9-4.
No. 1 Chariho (10-1) received a bye to the title game. Only three Division III teams qualified for the postseason.
— Keith Kimberlin
