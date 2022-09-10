WARWICK — Chaia Elwell scored two goals and assisted on three others as Chariho High beat Pilgrim, 7-0, to open the Division II field hockey season on Thursday.
Laurel McIntosh finished with two goals and two assists for the Chargers. Caitlyn Courtemanche also scored twice. Grace Gillet scored Chariho's remaining goal.
Chariho finished with 22 penalty corners and did not allow Pilgrim a shot on goal.
Chariho next hosts Toll Gate on Tuesday in a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.