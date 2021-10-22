WARWICK — Laurel McIntosh scored three goals as the Chariho High field hockey team defeated Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division III match on Thursday.
Chariho (10-1, 10-0 Division III) led 2-0 at the half. Madison Dachowski and Chaia Elwell contributed assists for the Chargers.
Chariho has outscored its opponents 48-10 this season. Toll Gate dropped to 1-6-3, 1-6-3.
Chariho will next play in the Division III tournament next week. Pairings have not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.