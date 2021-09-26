EAST GREENWICH — Chariho High scored five goals in the first half and beat Rocky Hill, 8-1, in a nonleague field hockey match on Saturday.
Chaia Elwell scored two goals and assisted on another. Laurel McIntosh finished with a goal and three assists, and Megan Henry and Grace Gillet each contributed a goal and an assist.
Lia Kelvington, Sarah Wojcik and Madison Dachowski each scored once.
Rocky Hill dropped to 3-2. Chariho (4-0) next travels to Toll Gate on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
