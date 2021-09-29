WARWICK — Laurel McIntosh and Chaia Elwell each scored a goal and contributed an assist as the Chariho High field hockey team shut out Toll Gate, 3-0, in a Division III game on Tuesday.
Madison Dachowski scored the other Chariho goal. The Chargers led 1-0 at the half.
Chariho (5-0, 5-0 Division III) finished with 13 penalty corners; the Titans had three.
Toll Gate is 0-3-2, 0-2-2 Division III.
Chariho next hosts Classical on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
