WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High lost to Cranston East, 2-0, in the Division III field hockey season opener for both teams Saturday.
Cranston East scored both goals in the first half.
Chariho finished with 12 shots and four penalty corners. Goalie Hannah Smith made 10 saves.
Chariho next travels to South Kingstown on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
