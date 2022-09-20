SMITHFIELD — Sarah Wojcik scored three goals and Madison Dachowski contributed two assists as Chariho High shut out Smithfield, 8-0, in a Division II field hockey match on Tuesday.
Chaia Elwell scored a pair of goals. McKenzie Allen and Laurel McIntosh each had a goal and an assist. Maya Weathers also scored.
Chariho, which had 14 penalty corners in the game, led 3-0 at the half.
Smithfield dropped to 1-2, 1-2 Division II. Chariho (2-0, 2-0) next travels to Tiverton on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
