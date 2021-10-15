WOOD RIVER JCT. — Laurel McIntosh scored three goals and assisted on another as Chariho High downed Rocky Hill, 6-2, in a Division III field hockey match on Thursday.
Chariho (9-1, 9-0 Division III) led 5-0 at the half. Chaia Elwell contributed a goal and an assist. Madison Dachowski contributed two goals.
Chariho goalie Hannah Smith finished with 14 saves. Rocky Hill dropped to 7-3, 7-2 with both league losses coming against the Chargers.
Chariho next hosts Toll Gate on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
