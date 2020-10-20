WOONSOCKET — Autumn Baker scored two goals, both on assists from Delia Champagne, as Chariho High beat Woonsocket, 3-2, in a field hockey match Tuesday.
Chariho led 3-0 at the half and held on for its first win of the season. It was only the third win in the last two seasons for the Chargers.
Keely McCue scored the other Chariho goal and McKenzie Allen had the assist.
Chariho (1-2, 1-1 Division III) had 10 penalty corners and Woonsocket (1-2, 1-1) finished with seven.
Hannah Smith made seven saves for Chariho.
Chariho next travels to Toll Gate on Saturday for a 10:45 a.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
