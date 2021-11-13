THETFORD, VT — Chariho High's Erin vonHousen finished 39th at the 86th annual New England cross country championships Saturday at Thetford Academy.
The sophomore completed the 3.1-mile course in 20:56.
Westerly's Cali West was 176th (22:55) and Kaya West was 244th (24:46).
Ruth White of Orono, Maine, won the race in 18:44. New Milford High, of New Milford, Connecticut, was the team champion with 140 points. La Salle Academy was sixth (259).
In the boys race, Charhio High's Joe Golas finished 87th in 18:02. Westerly High's Jake Serra finished 140th (18:33).
Gavin Sherry of Conard, Connecticut, won the race in 15:54. East Lyme's Luke Anthony was fourth (16:18).
U-32 High over Montpelier, Vermont, won the team title with 139 points. La Salle was second (162) and Bishop Hendricken was fourth (219).
— Keith Kimberlin
