SMITHFIELD — Joe Golas finished fourth and the Chariho High boys cross country team placed second in its race at the Injury Fund Carnival Saturday at Deerfield Park.
Golas, a senior, covered the 3.1-mile course in 17:13. Cumberland's Cole McCue won the race (16:32) as the Clippers had the first three runners across the line and took the team competition with 19 points. Chariho had 48 points for second.
It was one of four varsity races run on the day.
Chariho's Cole Rinne was 10th in 17:56. The other Chariho scorers were Kyle Ackroyd (11th, 17:58), Austin Thorpe (15th, 18:32) and Will Steere (14th, 18:49).
Chariho opens the dual meet season on Sept. 13 hosting Exeter-West Greenwich and Rogers at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.