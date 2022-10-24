SMITHFIELD —Chariho High's Lucas Callahan finished 13th in the boys cross country freshman state championships on Monday at Deerfield Park.
Callahan completed the 2.4-mile course in 13:30. Other scorers for the Chargers were Ben Steere (40th, 16:02), Nick Wilusz (43rd, 16:06), Isaac Graham (50th, 16:16) and Landon Marland (57th, 16:30).
Chariho finished fifth in the team standings with 134 points. North Kingstown was first with 40. La Salle Academy's Marshall Vernon won the race in 13:30.
In the girls race, Chariho High's Grace Steere placed 19th. Steere completed the 2.4-mile race in 17:53. Other finishers for the Chargers were Kara Linke (50th, 19:22), Lidia Taber (59th, 20:05) and Chloe Grissom (85th, 25:03).
Westerly's Emerson Federico finished 26th in 18:10. Ava Lidestri finished 61st (20:09).
Mt. Hope's Jessica Deal placed first in 15:19.
Chariho and Westerly did not have enough finishers for a team score. North Kingstown was first with 54 points. Portsmouth was second with 72.
— Keith Kimberlin
