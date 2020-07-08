EXETER — Chariho's Connie Mack baseball team lost to Flood Ford, 2-0, in a game Tuesday night.
Flood Ford is comprised primarily of Bishop Hendricken players. Chariho loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out, but could not score.
John Pellegrino and Justin Giles both pitched for Chariho. Giles was also 2 for 3.
Chariho is 1-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
