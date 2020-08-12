NARRAGANSETT — Chariho's Connie Mack baseball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the state tournament with a win against South Kingstown, 8-6, on Monday night.
Chariho swept the best-of-three series.
Jack Kesner, Liam Flynn, Justin Giles, Josh Smithey and Anthony Fusaro contributed big hits for Chariho.
Kesner pitched the first five innings, and Anthony Fusaro the final two.
Chariho will next play Slocum in a best-of-three series that starts Thursday at Sprague Field in Narragansett at 5:30 p.m.
The second game will be played Friday at Lischio Field in North Kingstown at 5:30 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sprague.
Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.