COVENTRY — Chariho's Connie Mack Snapdragon baseball team opened the season with a win against Coventry, 15-0, on Wednesday.
Chariho received solid pitching from Jack Kesner, two innings, John Pellegrino (an inning), Kyle McCoverin (two innings and Kyle McGovern (two innings).
Chariho next travels to Cranston on Saturday. The game will be played at Cranston West at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
